New Suit - ERISA

Ryder Truck Rental Inc. was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, over alleged unpaid contributions to the plan, was filed by Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00340, Northwest Administrators Inc v. Ryder Truck Rental Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

March 09, 2023, 4:14 PM