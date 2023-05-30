New Suit - Employment

Republic Services, a Phoenix-based waste disposal company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The court action was filed by Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators, which seeks and inspection of books and records pertaining to the Washington Teamsters Welfare Trust Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00807, Northwest Administrators Inc v. Republic Services Inc.

Business Services

May 30, 2023, 6:59 PM

Plaintiffs

Northwest Administrators Inc

Plaintiffs

Reid Mccarthy Ballew & Leahy LLP

defendants

Republic Services Inc

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations