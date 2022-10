New Suit - ERISA

PPG Industries, a Fortune 500 paint and coating company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The court action, filed by Reid, McCarthy, Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators Inc., accuses PPG of partially withdrawing from a multi-employer trust fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01495, Northwest Administrators Inc v. Ppg Industries Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

October 21, 2022, 5:03 PM