New Suit - ERISA

Iron Mountain, a data storage and information management company, was hit with an ERISA lawsuit on Tuesday in Washington Western District Court. The suit, over allegedly unpaid trust contributions, was filed by Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00893, Northwest Administrators Inc. v. Iron Mountain Inc.

Business Services

June 13, 2023, 4:29 PM

Plaintiffs

Northwest Administrators Inc

Plaintiffs

Reid Mccarthy Ballew & Leahy LLP

defendants

Iron Mountain Inc

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations