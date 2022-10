New Suit - ERISA

Fresh Del Monte Produce, the major fruit and vegetable producer, was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court. The court case, filed by Reid, McCarthy, Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators Inc., accuses the defendant of failing to make records including state quarterly tax documents available upon request. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01499, Northwest Administrators Inc v. Del Monte Foods Inc.