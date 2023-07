New Suit - Employment

CVS Pharmacy was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, brought by Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators, seeks to collect trust funds per a collective bargaining agreement with Local 952 of the International Brotherhood of Teamsters. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01023, Northwest Administrators Inc v. CVS Pharmacy Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

July 10, 2023, 3:03 PM

Plaintiffs

Northwest Administrators Inc

Plaintiffs

Reid Mccarthy Ballew & Leahy LLP

defendants

CVS Pharmacy Inc

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations