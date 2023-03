New Suit - Employment

Core-Mark International was slapped with an ERISA lawsuit Thursday in Washington Western District Court. The case was brought by Reid McCarthy Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators, which seeks over $6,000 allegedly owed to the Western Conference of Teamsters Pension Trust Fund. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00338, Northwest Administrators Inc v. Core-Mark International Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

March 09, 2023, 3:14 PM