New Suit - ERISA

Americold Logistics LLC was hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in Washington Western District Court. The lawsuit, over the alleged failure to pay all contributions due to a trust, was filed by Reid, McCarthy, Ballew & Leahy on behalf of Northwest Administrators Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01283, Northwest Administrators Inc v. Americold Logistics LLC.

September 12, 2022, 5:04 PM