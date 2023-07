Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Robinson & Cole on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Wellmark Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by Butler Tibbetts LLC on behalf of Northwell Health Inc., accuses Wellmark of failing to properly compensate Northwell for medically necessary services. The case is 2:23-cv-05588, Northwell Health, Inc. v. Wellmark, Inc.

Insurance

July 25, 2023, 5:33 AM

Plaintiffs

Northwell Health, Inc.

defendants

Wellmark, Inc.

defendant counsels

Robinson & Cole

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute