Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Rivkin Radler on Monday removed an ERISA lawsuit against UnitedHealthcare of New York and Geico’s welfare benefits program to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Tibbetts LLC on behalf of hospital operator Northwell Health, asserts that the defendants underpaid Northwell by over $4 million for medically necessary services provided to a patient who was insured by Geico. The case is 1:23-cv-02548, Northwell Health, Inc. v. UnitedHealthcare of New York, Inc. et al.

Health Care

April 03, 2023, 3:35 PM

Plaintiffs

Northwell Health, Inc.

defendants

United Healthcare Insurance Company

UnitedHealthcare of New York, Inc.

Medical Dental and Vision Care Plan Under the GEICO Corporation Consolidate Welfare Benefits Program

The Benefits Committee of Medical Dental and Vision Care Plan Under the GEICO Corporation Consolidate Welfare Benefits Program

defendant counsels

Rivkin Radler

nature of claim: 791/for alleged ERISA violations