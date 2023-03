Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Regence Blueshield to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Tibbetts on behalf of Northwell Health Inc., contends that the plaintiff was underpaid for medical procedures provided to patients that were insured by the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01812, Northwell Health, Inc. v. Regence Blueshield.

Health Care

March 09, 2023, 12:36 PM