Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Premera Blue Cross to New York Eastern District Court. The lawsuit was filed by Butler Tibbetts on behalf of Northwell Health Inc. The complaint, seeking $1.1 million in unpaid invoices, arises out of medical services the plaintiff provided to patients insured by Premera. The case is 1:23-cv-00389, Northwell Health, Inc. v. Premera Blue Cross.

Insurance

January 20, 2023, 11:03 AM