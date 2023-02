Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Stradley Ronon Stevens & Young on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Horizon Healthcare Services to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Butler Tibbetts on behalf of Northwell Health. The case is 1:23-cv-01255, Northwell Health Inc. v. Horizon Healthcare Services Inc.

Insurance

February 16, 2023, 1:57 PM