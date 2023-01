Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Reed Smith on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Highmark Inc. to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, filed by Butler Tibbetts LLC on behalf of Northwell Health Inc., centers on alleged underpayments relating to health services provided to patients insured by the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-00563, Northwell Health, Inc. v. Highmark, Inc.

Insurance

January 26, 2023, 10:32 AM