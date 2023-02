Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders on Thursday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Carefirst - BCBS National Capital Area to New York Eastern District Court. The suit was filed by Butler Tibbetts LLC on behalf of Northwell Health Inc. The case is 2:23-cv-01268, Northwell Health Inc. v. Carefirst - BCBS National Capital Area.

Health Care

February 16, 2023, 5:34 PM