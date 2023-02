Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Saul Ewing Arnstein & Lehr on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Capital Blue Cross to New York Eastern District Court. The suit, which seeks reimbursement for medical services rendered, was filed by Butler Tibbetts on behalf of Northwell Health. The case is 2:23-cv-01362, Northwell Health Inc. v. Capital Blue Cross.

Health Care

February 21, 2023, 6:24 PM