Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kilpatrick Townsend & Stockton on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Butler Tibbetts LLC on behalf of Northwell Health. The case is 1:23-cv-01765, Northwell Health, Inc. v. Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc.

Health Care

March 07, 2023, 7:06 PM