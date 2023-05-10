New Suit - Real Property

Qurate Retail subsidiary, QVC Inc. and STL International Inc. d/b/a Teeter were hit with a wrongful death and product liability lawsuit Tuesday in Illinois Southern District Court. The lawsuit was brought by Unsell Schattnik & Phillips on behalf of the Estate of Robert Northway, who died as a result of being turned upside down and asphyxiating while using a Teeter inversion table manufactured by STL and sold by QVC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-01576, Northway v. Stl International, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

May 10, 2023, 5:53 AM

Plaintiffs

Sandra Northway

Plaintiffs

Unsell Schattnik & Phillips PC

defendants

QVC, Inc.

Stl International, Inc.

nature of claim: 245/for product liability claims