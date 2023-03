Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Gauntt Koen Binney & Kidd on Monday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Great American Insurance, an American Financial Group company, to Texas Western District Court. The suit, for claims stemming from Winter Storm Uri, was filed by Loree & Lipscomb on behalf of Northview Tower Condominiums. The case is 5:23-cv-00273, Northview Tower Condominiums v. Great American Insurance Company.

Insurance

March 06, 2023, 5:11 PM