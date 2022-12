New Suit - Patent

Volkswagen, the German automaker, was hit with a patent infringement lawsuit Thursday in Texas Eastern District Court. The lawsuit, filed by Fabricant LLP; Rubino IP; and Truelove Law Firm on behalf of NorthStar Systems LLC, asserts five patents related to a navigation and infotainment system. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-00486, NorthStar Systems LLC v. Volkswagen AG.