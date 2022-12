New Suit - Patent

Kia Motors and parent company Hyundai Motor were slapped with a patent infringement lawsuit Friday in Texas Eastern District Court over technology implemented in Kia's digital navigation system. The court case, which asserts infringement of five patents, was brought by Rubino IP and Fabricant LLP on behalf of NorthStar Systems LLC. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:22-cv-00495, NorthStar Systems LLC v. Hyundai Motor Company et al.