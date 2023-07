New Suit - Contract

Lane Powell filed a lawsuit to foreclose a marine mortgage Wednesday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of Northrim Bank. The complaint, over a maritime contract dispute, pursues claims against Pearl Bay Seafoods and other defendants. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 2:23-cv-01042, Northrim Bank v. Pearl Bay Seafoods, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

July 12, 2023, 6:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Northrim Bank

Plaintiffs

Lane Powell

defendants

Alexander I. Kalugin

Ioasoph Martushev

Joseph Martushev

Miron I. Basargin,

Nikolai Ignatievich Basargin

Pearl Bay Seafoods, LLC

The Vessel Glacier Bay, Official Number 600325

nature of claim: 120/over a maritime contract dispute