Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed an insurance lawsuit against Fidelity National Title Insurance to Colorado District Court. The complaint, filed by Sherman & Howard, arises from a $25.9 million loan made by plaintiff NorthMarq Finance to a third party toward the construction of senior housing. The suit accuses Fidelity of failing to indemnify NorthMarq in connection with underlying litigation alleging lien foreclosure and breach of contract. The case is 1:22-cv-02839, NorthMarq Finance, LLC v. Fidelity National Title Insurance Company.