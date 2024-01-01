Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Baker & Hostetler on Monday removed a franchise lawsuit against Ford Motor Co. to Ohio Southern District Court. The suit, for claims under the Ohio Motor Vehicle Dealers' Franchise Act, accuses the defendant of requiring dealers who sell electric vehicles to become 'Model e' and 'Lincoln EV Certification 2.0' certified by Jan. 1, 2024, even though the plaintiffs are already certified under the defendant's current 'Next Gen' EV certification program. According to the complaint, the new certification program requires franchisees to invest over $1 million in equipment and upgrades or else risk losing their businesses. The suit was filed by Cors & Bassett. The case is 1:23-cv-00131, Montgomery Lincoln Inc. et al. v. Ford Motor Co.