News From Law.com

Specializing in niche practice areas is one of the routes small and midsize law firms in Northern Virginia have taken to stay viable and competitive, as more large law firms have set up offices in the region in recent years. There were 24 lateral moves in Northern Virginia this year through the end of May, according to Steve Nelson, executive principal at The McCormick Group, using Firm Prospects data.

Legal Services – Mid-Size Law

July 15, 2024, 9:00 AM