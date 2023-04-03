Who Got The Work

Hogan Lovells partners Nathaniel Thomas Connally III and Jon Myer Talotta have entered appearances for Capital Beltway Express LLC, W. Sheppard Miller and other defendants in a pending environmental lawsuit. The case, filed March 16 in Virginia Eastern District Court by SECIL Law and Earth & Water Law on behalf of Northern Virginia Citizens Association Inc, accuses the defendants of failing to conduct an environmental study of the impacts caused by the changes they made to the I-495 NEXT highway express lane construction project. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Leonie M. Brinkema, is 1:23-cv-00356, Northern Virginia Citizens Association, Inc. v. Federal Highway Administration et al.

Construction & Engineering

April 03, 2023, 9:49 AM

