New Suit

Northern Natural Gas filed a lawsuit against various property owners on Thursday in Iowa Northern District Court. According to the complaint, the plaintiff is modernizing its assets in Kensett, Iowa, and needs easements in order to construct a regulator station and make required connections. The suit was filed by Fredrikson & Byron. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:22-cv-03044, Northern Natural Gas Co. v. 0.0161 acres, more or less, located in Township 99N, Range 22 West Section 29: SW/4 SE/4 et al.

Energy

December 22, 2022, 7:06 PM