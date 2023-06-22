New Suit - Real Property

Northern Natural Gas filed a condemnation lawsuit on Thursday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, brought by Fredrikson & Byron, seeks easements to construct and maintain town border stations necessary for delivering gas to the Minnesota Energy Resources Company. The case is 0:23-cv-01906, Northern Natural Gas Co. v. Easement and Right-of-Way Across 33.523 acres more or less, located in Lot 1, Block 1 Steeple View 2d Addition, Scott County, Minnesota et al.

Investment Firms

June 22, 2023, 4:20 PM

Plaintiffs

Northern Natural Gas Co.

Plaintiffs

Fredrikson & Byron

defendants

Aaron Le

Barney Financial, LLC

Easement and Right-of-Way Across 33.523 acres more or less, located in Lot 1, Block 1 Steeple View 2d Addition, Scott County, Minnesota

Lan Le

nature of claim: 210/related to a government taking of private property