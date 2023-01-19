New Suit - Trademark

Wiley Rein filed a trademark infringement and cybersquatting lawsuit Thursday in Virginia Eastern District Court on behalf of Northern Data AG, a provider of computing services in the cryptocurrency and artificial intelligence industries. The suit targets the operators of NorthernData-CloudMining.com and other domains allegedly portraying a false association with the plaintiff. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-00088, Northern Data AG v. Northerndata-Cloudmining.Com et al.

January 19, 2023, 12:55 PM