Northern California Judge Will Oversee Social Media Addictio...

Breaking News From Law.com

The U.S. Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation ordered nearly 100 lawsuits alleging social media sites caused addiction and mental illness in adolescent users be sent to U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers in Oakland, California. Thursday's order combined cases against Meta Platforms, which operates Facebook and Instagram, with lawsuits against the companies behind TikTok, Snapchat and YouTube. The plaintiffs and Meta had supported coordinating the cases into multidistrict litigation, but TikTok, Snap and Alphabet's Google, owner of YouTube, did not.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

October 06, 2022, 5:32 PM