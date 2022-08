New Suit

U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services was hit with a lawsuit on Tuesday in Massachusetts District Court under the Freedom of Information Act. The complaint, filed by Foley & Lardner on behalf of the Northeast Justice Center, seeks documents pertaining to the agency's 'Vital Records Program.' The case is 1:22-cv-11353, Northeast Justice Center LLC v. U.S. Citizenship & Immigration Services.

August 23, 2022, 1:33 PM