New Suit - Contract

Berkley Insurance was slapped with an insurance coverage lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court. The suit, brought by Forchelli Deegan Terrana on behalf of Northeast Building Systems, seeks payment under a bond for subcontracting work. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-05179, Northeast Building Systems LLC v. Berkley Insurance Co.

Insurance

August 30, 2022, 7:09 PM