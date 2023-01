New Suit - Employment

Southwest Airlines was sued Thursday in Texas Northern District Court over alleged employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Neill Legler Cole PLLC on behalf of Deanna Renee Northcutt, who contends that she was wrongfully terminated after requesting FMLA leave. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 3:23-cv-00084, Northcutt v. Southwest Airlines Co.