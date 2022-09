Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Morgan Pottinger McGravey on Monday removed a lawsuit against US Bank to Kentucky Eastern District Court. The suit, for alleged unlawful wire transfer of $152,500, was filed by Miller, Griffin & Marks and Campbell, Rogers & Stacy on behalf of Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals. The case is 0:22-cv-00073, Northcutt & Son Home for Funerals, Incorporated v. U.S. Bank National Association.