Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Cozen O'Connor on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance, a Chubb company, to Texas Southern District Court. The suit, concerning weather damage claims, was filed by Loyd & Pollom on behalf of Northbrook North Townhomes. The case is 4:22-cv-04019, Northbrook North Townhomes v. Westchester Surplus Lines Insurance Company.

Insurance

November 18, 2022, 5:57 PM