Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against Advance Transporation Systems, Ames Holdings and Alvidas Pakarklis to Indiana Northern District Court. The suit, for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Walter J. Alvarez PC on behalf of Kristy North. The case is 2:23-cv-00176, North v. Pakarklis et al.

Transportation & Logistics

May 24, 2023, 2:57 PM

Plaintiffs

Kristy North

defendants

Advance Transporation Systems Inc

Alvidas Pakarklis

Ames Holdings

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision