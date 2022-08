New Suit - Trademark

Sheppard Mullin filed a trademark infringement lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of North Star IP Holdings, LLC. The suit accuses Icon Trade Services of continuing to use the 'Rebecca Minkoff' trademark beyond termination of a sublicense agreement. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-07324, North Star IP Holdings, LLC v. Icon Trade Services LLC.

August 26, 2022, 7:53 PM