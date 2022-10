Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Adams and Reese on Thursday removed a hurricane-related insurance coverage lawsuit against Lloyd's London to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint, for claims connected to Hurricane Ida, was filed by Alvendia Kelly & Demarest and Burgos and Associates on behalf of North Rampart Properties. The case is 2:22-cv-03845, North Rampart Properties LLC v. Certain Underwriters at Lloyds, London, subscribing to Policy No. Jta250871.

Insurance

October 13, 2022, 3:19 PM