Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Clausen Miller on Wednesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Trisura Insurance to Florida Middle District Court. The suit was filed by Farr, Farr, Emerich, Hackett, Carr and Holmes on behalf of North Port Retirement Center, which claims property damage due to lightning. The case is 8:23-cv-01156, North Port Retirement Center, Inc. v. Trisura Insurance Company.

Insurance

May 24, 2023, 6:12 PM

Plaintiffs

North Port Retirement Center, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Farr, Farr, Emerich, Hackett, Carr & Holmes, P.A.

Farr, Emerich, Hackett & Carr, PA

defendants

Trisura Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Clausen Miller

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute