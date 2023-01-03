Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Tollison Law Firm on Tuesday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Quartiz Technologies d/b/a Value Ascent to Mississippi Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Phelps Dunbar on behalf of North Mississippi Medical Center, which accuses Quartiz of refusing to return extensive data from its human resource management database, PeopleSoft, blocking the plaintiff from accessing its inventory, payment and billing systems and other core functions. The case is 1:23-cv-00003, North Mississippi Medical Center, Inc. v. Quartiz Technologies.

Digital Health

January 03, 2023, 8:07 PM