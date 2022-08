News From Law.com

A condominium project in North Miami Beach presents an opportunity for foreign nationals to capitalize on establishing a pathway to U.S. citizenship.Nexo Residents, a development partnership of Fortune International Group, a Miami-based developer and Florida-based developer Blue Road is now designated for EB-5 Program investment, which allows unrestricted home-sharing rental capabilities.

Real Estate

August 16, 2022, 3:23 PM