Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Barack Ferrazzano Kirschbaum & Nagelberg and Brach Eichler on Monday removed a franchise lawsuit against Mercedes-Benz and Daimler Vans USA to New Jersey District Court. The suit, filed by Wilentz Goldman & Spitzer on behalf of North Jersey Truck Center, accuses the defendant of violating the New Jersey Franchise Practices Act by arbitrarily reducing the amount of sprinter vans allocated to the plaintiff and later terminating the plaintiff's franchise without fair compensation. The case is 2:23-cv-01408, North Jersey Truck Center Inc. v. Daimler Vans USA LLC et al.