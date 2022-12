Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Martin, Disiere, Jefferson & Wisdom on Friday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AmTrust Financial Services to Texas Northern District Court. The complaint, for disputed weather-related property damage claims, was filed by the Hodges Law Office on behalf of North Hills Richland LLC. The case is 4:22-cv-01116, North Hills Richland, LLC v. Associated Industries Insurance Company Inc.

Insurance

December 16, 2022, 3:13 PM