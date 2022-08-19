Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Ballard Spahr on Thursday removed an investor lawsuit against Forbright Bank and parent company Forbright Inc. to New York Southern District Court. The complaint, filed by North Folk Partners Investment Holdings, accuses Forbright of encouraging the plaintiff to invest in a failing business in order to protect the bank's earlier investment and of concealing the true risks. The case is 1:22-cv-07060, North Folk Partners Investment Holdings, LLC v. Forbright Bank et al.

Banking & Financial Services

August 19, 2022, 9:40 AM