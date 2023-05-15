North Dakota High Court Tamps Down Attempted Expansion of Ge...

News From Law.com

The North Dakota Supreme Court reversed a lower court's ruling finding a construction company was immune from a negligence suit filed by an injured worker and the estate of a worker who was killed on a jobsite. In a May 9 opinion, Justice Jerod E. Tufte determined defendant Gateway Buildings Systems wasn't immune from negligence claims brought by an injured worker and a deceased worker's estate. The high court determined that N.D.C.C. § 65-04-26.2(1) didn't provide immunity to general contractors when the subcontractor secures coverage for its employees.

May 15, 2023

