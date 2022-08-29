New Suit - Copyright

Taft Stettinius & Hollister filed a copyright infringement lawsuit Monday in Ohio Northern District Court on behalf of North Coast Media, a Cleveland-based B2B publisher. The suit takes aim at Robert R. Roscoe and That's Great News LLC for unauthorized reproduction of copyrighted works from the plaintiff's 'Landscape Management' publication. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-01520, North Coast Media, LLC v. Roscoe et al.

Entertainment, Sports & Media

August 29, 2022, 11:47 AM