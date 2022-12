New Suit - Contract

Miller Nash Graham & Dunn filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Friday in Washington Western District Court on behalf of North Cascades Bank. The complaint, pertaining to a loan dispute, targets M/Y Therapy and Eric Thomas Stamnes. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:22-cv-01860, North Cascades Bank, Division of Glacier Bank v. M/Y Therapy, Official Number 1128525 in rem; and Eric Thomas Stamnes, in personam.

Banking & Financial Services

December 30, 2022, 5:01 PM