The campaign committee for North Carolina Attorney General Josh Stein, facing trouble for a TV ad aired against a rival in 2020, plans to ask a federal court to block enforcement of a state law making it illegal to knowingly circulate false reports to damage a candidate's election chances. The notice of appeal to the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals was filed Wednesday by the campaign's attorney.

North Carolina

August 11, 2022, 6:37 PM