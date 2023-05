Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Clyde & Co. on Thursday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance, a subsidiary of Liberty Mutual, to Utah District Court. The suit, which arises from disputed property damage claims, was filed by Miller Harrison LLC on behalf of North Canyon Condominium Homeowners Association. The case is 2:23-cv-00291, North Canyon Condominium Homeowers Association v. State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Company.

Plaintiffs

North Canyon Condominium Homeowers Association

defendants

State Auto Property & Casualty Insurance Company

defendant counsels

Clyde & Co.

nature of claim: 110/over an insurance coverage dispute