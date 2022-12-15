New Suit - Contract

North Avenue Capital and Newtek Small Business Finance filed a foreclosure lawsuit against Moon Group Inc. on Thursday in Maryland District Court. The suit, over an alleged loan default, was filed by Womble Bond Dickinson and Drescher & Associates. The suit also targets various businesses and government entities that may have competing lien claims. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-03240, North Avenue Capital LLC et al. v. Moon Group Inc. et al.

Real Estate

December 15, 2022, 6:32 PM